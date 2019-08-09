Apple (AAPL) Position Held by Kynikos Associates Lp; United Technologies (UTX) Market Value Declined While Theleme Partners Llp Has Lifted Its Holding

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 953,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.83 million, up from 918,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $131.48. About 2.60M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 23.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – The company’s core wearable fitness trackers business has fallen sharply as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung; 01/05/2018 – Cramer reflects on Apple earnings after speaking with CEO Tim Cook; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 11/04/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone 2019 Rumor: Here’s The Feature Must-Have for Next Year, According to Apple; 24/05/2018 – Millennials looking to pay with plastic have more options than ever. Apple, Ikea, Uber are all pushing branded cards; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in; 11/04/2018 – Law Firm: VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 25/03/2018 – Intl. Business Times: Apple discontinuing iPhone X amid `slowing sales,’; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – 250 SMELTERS AND REFINERS WERE DETERMINED TO BE IN APPLE’S CONFLICT MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mawer Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.95% or 1.03M shares. Provident Tru owns 4,649 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hap Trading, a New York-based fund reported 110,343 shares. Dillon And Inc stated it has 49,422 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Llc has 21,611 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank accumulated 0.32% or 103,284 shares. Hightower Tru Services Lta invested in 18,937 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc reported 9,459 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Invests Lc invested in 151,630 shares. Counselors holds 0.28% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 51,281 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 5.46M shares. Prudential Public Limited Com invested in 486,229 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt reported 0.33% stake. Management Pro holds 0% or 7 shares. Florida-based Professional Advisory has invested 2.91% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37 million shares to 6.75M shares, valued at $288.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Howard Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,855 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hl Fincl Services Limited Liability Corp has 4.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Glovista has 0.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nomura reported 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New York-based Lumina Fund Mgmt has invested 2.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ckw Fincl reported 2,486 shares. Somerville Kurt F invested in 104,615 shares. Scharf Invs Limited Com owns 5,941 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Orleans Corporation La holds 3.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,553 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech reported 3.99 million shares. Tortoise Invest Management Limited Liability Co invested in 13,446 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tokio Marine Asset Co Ltd holds 0.41% or 11,500 shares. Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc has 1.7% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

