Apple (AAPL) Position Held by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc; Perigon Wealth Management Trimmed Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Shares Rose

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 84.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 1,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 4,182 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, up from 2,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today; 21/04/2018 – DJ Apple Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAPL); 13/03/2018 – Apple will unveil the next generation of iOS and macOS on June 4th. via @verge; 23/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads and software for the education market at an event in Chicago next week; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 24/04/2018 – Ireland expects hearings on Apple EU tax appeal in autumn; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P., for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Active; 27/03/2018 – FBI sought iPhone order before exhausting options -U.S. inspector general

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 11,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 45,482 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, down from 57,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Hawaii reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tru Of Oklahoma owns 35,008 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 47,999 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc invested in 37,395 shares. Moreover, Thompson Rubinstein Mngmt Or has 4.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 74,080 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.45% or 962,675 shares in its portfolio. Cs Mckee Lp owns 4.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 254,770 shares. Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership invested in 7,132 shares. Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 41,515 shares. Tributary Cap Management Llc holds 10,155 shares. America First Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bluestein R H invested in 4.84% or 466,592 shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested 4.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 32,207 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Com Limited owns 17,000 shares for 3.8% of their portfolio.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 195,279 shares to 4.89M shares, valued at $253.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baozun Inc by 10,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,300 shares, and cut its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reported 2.25% stake. Wisconsin Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 29,768 shares. Echo Street Limited Liability Corporation reported 382,469 shares. Becker Mngmt has 2.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 665,010 shares. Stephens Group Llc invested in 1,561 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Curbstone Financial Mngmt Corp has 1.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 47,277 shares. Covington Mgmt holds 2.51% or 343,745 shares. Perkins Mgmt owns 1.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17,710 shares. Forbes J M Commerce Llp owns 142,251 shares for 3.59% of their portfolio. Benin Mngmt invested 3.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated reported 14,386 shares. First Bancorp Of Hutchinson has invested 0.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 2.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.60M shares. Permanens Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Efg Asset (Americas) Corp holds 2.58% or 71,082 shares in its portfolio.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 2,071 shares to 20,568 shares, valued at $6.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.