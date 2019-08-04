Apple (AAPL) Position Held by First National Trust Co; Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Lowered Its Stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) as Valuation Rose

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 16,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 139,345 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.47 million, up from 122,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal year earnings per share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback and lifts dividend; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS NOT A SAFETY ISSUE AND WILL REPLACE ELIGIBLE BATTERIES, FREE OF CHARGE- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue jumped 31 percent in the March quarter; 25/03/2018 – Apple seeks to loosen Google grip on US classrooms; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer says @Apple has the most to lose from a trade war with China; 02/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Revenge, Snap Unstructured, Google’s Headaches — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 22/05/2018 – Inc.: Steve Jobs used these 3 deceptively simple questions to turn Apple into an innovation powerhouse. @Sales_; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: STUDENTS TO NOW GET 200GB ICLOUD STORAGE, UP FROM 5GB

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) by 72.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 538,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 738,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 1.80 million shares traded or 27.92% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/04/2018 – Russia rendering our US drones ineffective, sadly we’ve warned about poor performing and overhyped US drone makers $AVAV $KTOS; 16/04/2018 – Kratos Receives Gold Supplier Award from BAE Systems; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 05/04/2018 – Kratos Opens Facility in New South Wales, Australia Focused on Tactical and Target Unmanned Aerial Systems; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38 Million in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BELIEVES INTERESTS OF ITS MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE “CLEARLY ALIGNED WITH COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BASED ON MOST RECENT PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION, KRATOS BELIEVES THAT ITS INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF COMPANY; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point is pleased to release a critical report on Kratos Defense & Security ($KTOS) with 40-70% downside risk; 25/03/2018 – Mena Report: United States : Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos Oriole Rocket Motor

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenbrier Prns Capital Mngmt Lc reported 400,000 shares stake. Rench Wealth Inc stated it has 4.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wellington Grp Inc Llp invested in 0.62% or 14.30M shares. Navellier And Associate Inc reported 4,988 shares stake. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank has invested 1.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 88,727 are held by Shelton Mngmt. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 3.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fred Alger Management holds 2.22 million shares. Renaissance Investment Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 3.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 49,797 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Com holds 17,679 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Management, a Delaware-based fund reported 472,912 shares. Valmark Advisers Incorporated reported 23,963 shares. 120,000 were accumulated by Matthew 25 Mgmt. Cypress Group owns 60,633 shares. Maple accumulated 85,640 shares or 3.83% of the stock.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Card May Launch in Early August – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Apple’s Recent Downgrade Doesn’t Bother Me At All – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NOW, AAPL, RNG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Easing Up: Fed Expected To Cut Rates, But Apple’s Strong Results Front And Center Early – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,668 shares to 172,756 shares, valued at $9.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 17,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,350 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEM).

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kratos Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:KTOS – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kratos Awarded $15 Million Task Order to Continue Training Support to Royal Saudi Naval Forces – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kratos Defense & Security Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:KTOS) 3.7% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Llc holds 0.07% or 329,855 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company owns 124,546 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Da Davidson And invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Ancora Advsrs Lc holds 18,805 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 10,794 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 16,345 shares. D L Carlson Invest Group reported 1.64% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Northern Trust Corp reported 1.25 million shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 150,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Rmb Capital Management Llc reported 50,850 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 614,368 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 50,254 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 1.08M shares. Grp Inc One Trading LP owns 19,316 shares.