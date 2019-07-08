Apple (AAPL) Position Held by Ashfield Capital Partners Llc; Boothbay Fund Management Has Trimmed Its At&T (T) Stake by $362,204

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 243,262 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.21 million, up from 238,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $919.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $199.87. About 15.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 24/05/2018 – Taipei Times: Apple tests self-driving vans internally; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Confirms $502.6 Million Award From Patent Case Win Against Apple — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Apple uncovers twice as many worker rights violations in 2017; 20/04/2018 – Apple isn’t going to trash the iPhone X, and it wasn’t a failure; 24/04/2018 – Ireland and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market; 29/04/2018 – Apple expected to boost shareholder returns by at least $100bn; 16/05/2018 – North Carolina lawmakers are preparing a bid for a new Apple campus, according to sources in real estate, law and the state government

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 63.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 11,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,706 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 18,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 14.24 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – REITERATED THAT COMPANY EXPECTS ANNUALIZED COST SYNERGIES OF $1.5 BLN BY END OF THIRD YEAR AFTER CLOSE; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 11/05/2018 – AT&T releases a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 24/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CITYSWITCH WILL BEGIN TOWER CONSTRUCTION PLANS AS EARLY AS SECOND HALF OF 2018 AND WILL LEASE COMPLETED SITES TO AT&T; 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AT&T – 04/16/2018 08:20 AM; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Set to Launch Next-Generation DIRECTV NOW Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brouwer & Janachowski Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 5,636 shares. Blue Edge Limited Liability stated it has 16,451 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jones Companies Lllp has invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Atwood And Palmer holds 76,851 shares. Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 3.55% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability holds 0.46% or 15,846 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt owns 80,520 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Securities Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) owns 10.42% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 121,490 shares. Stelac Advisory Service Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Longer Invs Inc reported 10,278 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 10,967 shares. Beech Hill Advsr accumulated 4.36% or 37,183 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 4.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 960,567 shares. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 5.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Independent Invsts invested in 374 shares or 27.74% of the stock.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $911.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 2,900 shares to 8,498 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 13,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,715 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS).

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hamilton Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:HBK) by 53,257 shares to 103,187 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (Call) by 216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57 billion for 9.51 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.