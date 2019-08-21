Apple (AAPL) Position Held by American Economic Planning Group Inc; Cohen & Steers Holds Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 143,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 780,631 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.89M, up from 637,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $174.28. About 820,490 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $212.64. About 19.14M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple is potentially broadening its reach in the classroom:; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Macworld: iPad 2018 rumors: New iPad Pro design with Face ID to launch at WWDC in June; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s $100bn share buyback plan; 09/05/2018 – After the first Apple Watch received a mixed reception, reviewers of the second series praised a heavier focus on fitness; 15/05/2018 – APPLE, SAMSUNG LAWYERS MAKING OPENING ARGUMENTS TO U.S. JURY; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS SUPPLIERS ANTICIPATE REGULAR PRODUCTION RAMP SCHEDULE, WHICH SHOULD START AROUND MAY; 25/04/2018 – JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook arrives at the White House for meetings, including one with President Trump this afternoon; 09/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: 16 Apple iMac computers stolen from UNLV computer lab #8NN; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield has invested 0.42% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Waters Parkerson Lc holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 106,323 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.02% stake. Scout Invests owns 72,025 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The has 50,762 shares. Investment House Ltd Liability reported 35,810 shares stake. Everett Harris And Ca stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Accredited Invsts Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 1,193 shares. Prelude Capital Management Lc invested in 29 shares or 0% of the stock. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Co Il owns 7,130 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Lakeview Prns Lc owns 0.23% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,991 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.12% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Goelzer Investment Mngmt has invested 0.15% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.1% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 35,725 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.38% or 142,387 shares.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold And Silver Trust by 66,886 shares to 272,146 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Company by 145,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,693 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21 million and $320.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 182,164 shares to 4,448 shares, valued at $293,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 260,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,704 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.