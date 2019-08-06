Apple (AAPL) Position Has Lifted by Private Wealth Partners Llc; Strategic Financial Services Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) Lifted by $2.82 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 44,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 92,173 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 48,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $28.97. About 2.62 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 2,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 176,868 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.60 million, up from 174,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $195.25. About 19.88 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – Jamf Healthcare Listener Added to Epic’s App Orchard to Deliver the Ultimate Patient Experience; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cramer: Apple has the most to lose from a trade war; 11/05/2018 – Huawei is currently the world’s third-largest smartphone maker behind Apple and Samsung. Here’s a look at their Shenzen headquarters; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES NEW DRAWING TOOLS FOR IPAD PRODUCTIVITY APPS; 09/03/2018 – Nitro Games Oyj: New version of Medals of War featured by Apple; 12/03/2018 – Samsung Close Behind Apple in Reliability According to Latest RESCUECOM Report

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $608.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 13,400 shares to 203,690 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,744 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Hampshire-based Loudon Investment Management Ltd has invested 1.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Investors accumulated 5.49 million shares. Crossvault Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 5.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 122,851 are owned by Fulton Fincl Bank Na. Professional Advisory invested in 1,426 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price holds 3.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 52,472 shares. David R Rahn And Assoc invested 2.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Bankshares, a Alabama-based fund reported 55,381 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.08% or 136,660 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 11,237 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. 139,345 are owned by First Natl Company. 1,845 are held by Wheatland Inc. Menta Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 4,460 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Tennessee-based fund reported 153,960 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough has invested 1.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.00 million activity. Shares for $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1. $624,999 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann. Another trade for 1,104 shares valued at $33,264 was bought by Ancius Michael J.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2,300 shares to 1,700 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,675 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).