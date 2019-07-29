Apple (AAPL) Position Has Lifted by Community Bank; Black Diamond Capital Management Position In Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Was Has Increased

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 144,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 468,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 323,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 13,969 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 3.33% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53M, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – APPLE APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE – MARCH 12,; 02/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Apple Rtgs Not Affected By New Cap Return Prgrm; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 29/05/2018 – Apple recently started planning three new iPhone models for next year and decided that all of them would have OLED panels, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543; 23/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Use Volkswagen Self-Driving Vans for Employees; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation Big Apple; 29/03/2018 – DarioHealth Launches Customer Hotline to Pre-Order Its Apple iPhone Lightning-Compatible Glucose Monitor in the U.S; 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market

More notable recent Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Consumer Portfolio Services – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CPS Announces $228.3 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “On Deck Closes Agreement to Merge OnDeck Canada & Evolocity – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CPS Announces $254.4 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold CPSS shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 10.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 11.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Second Curve Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 5.26% stake. Bailard reported 25,300 shares stake. Blackrock Inc has 643,245 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zpr Investment Mngmt accumulated 39,416 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 111,500 shares. 90,124 are held by Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 0% or 101,200 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Bank Of America De reported 10,752 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 1.82M shares or 0% of its portfolio. 17,200 are held by Gsa Prns Llp. The New York-based Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Qs Investors Limited Liability Co invested in 80,143 shares. Vanguard Inc invested in 0% or 630,264 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 0% stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markel reported 0.86% stake. Sadoff Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 21,539 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw stated it has 4.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.67% or 22,695 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 2.96% stake. Allen Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,756 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Fayerweather Charles owns 14,513 shares for 4.29% of their portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Liability Com reported 0.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Planning Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 31,894 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers accumulated 0.53% or 9,833 shares. Dt Prns Limited Co stated it has 1,679 shares. Burgundy Asset Ltd holds 2.48% or 1.27 million shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.73% or 90,968 shares. Stonehearth Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,144 shares. Bamco Ny owns 1,122 shares.