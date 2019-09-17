Apple (AAPL) Position Has Increased by Tci Wealth Advisors Inc; Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Has Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1149.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 86,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 93,726 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.55M, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $997.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $220.7. About 17.42 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes Next Step Toward Paying EU13 Billion Tax Demand; 01/05/2018 – @JimCramer reflects on $AAPL earnings after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 27/03/2018 – Apple moved to the top spot in the wearable device market for the first time in the fourth quarter, according to IDC; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on March 20 for “In application purchasing” (California Inventors); 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL CEO QUESTIONED BY CONSUMERS PROTECTION AUTHORITY; 27/03/2018 – Apple Announces iPad Update at Chicago School Event; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 03/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS ADVANCED PROTECTION NOW SUPPORTS APPLE’S NATIVE APPLICATIONS ON IOS DEVICES, INCLUDING APPLE MAIL, CALENDAR, AND CONTACTS – BLOG

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 15,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,521 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.87 million, up from 385,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179. About 7.39 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 billion deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 30/03/2018 – Alibaba founders bet on US subscription clothing pioneer; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.