Apple (AAPL) Position Has Increased by Kings Point Capital Management; Roffman Miller Associates Decreased Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $9.38 Million as Market Value Rose

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 126,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,048 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 149,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $86.98. About 2.30 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/03/2018 – Orin Smith Helped Steer Starbucks Through Era of Espresso-Fueled Growth; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Hidden cam found in Starbucks bathroom for second time; 26/05/2018 – In Anti-Bias Training, Starbucks Enlists Hip-Hop Artist Common, Chairman Howard Schultz; 08/05/2018 – Starbucks Trying to Woo Afternoon Customers; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – REITERATES COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15 BLN TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH NEXT THREE YEARS; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys majority stake in UK’s Pret a Manger; 16/04/2018 – Coffee industry worried U.S. ruling on cancer warning may widen; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS ENTERS LICENSING PACT WITH SOUTHROCK; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – New Zealand has enough of being left off the map

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 4,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,105 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, up from 77,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $924.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $201.02. About 12.52 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple is also rolling out a new software development platform, ClassKit, aimed at education, as well as free iCloud storage and Apple Pencil discounts; 13/05/2018 – Forbes: New iPhone Leak Reveals Apple’s Radical Design; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD COSTS $299 FOR SCHOOLS, $329 FOR END USERS; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in Karnataka; 18/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Apple planning to incorporate Texture into premium Apple News service; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says rocker Axl Rose; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 27/04/2018 – Apple Preview: iPhone Shipments Are a Tough Call — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – DrChrono Launches Apple Hardware Leasing Bundles for Doctors and Medical Practices

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler holds 2.41% or 30,682 shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corporation Mi invested in 52,714 shares or 2.9% of the stock. 117,573 were accumulated by Chesley Taft And Lc. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Trustmark Retail Bank Department invested 0.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 33,295 are owned by Cohen Lawrence B. Regal Investment Advsrs Ltd Co has 34,932 shares. Bonness has 1.69% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,735 shares. Glovista Invests Llc stated it has 3,347 shares. 46,573 were reported by Stillwater Mngmt. Oakwood Capital Mngmt Lc Ca reported 56,755 shares. Palouse Cap Incorporated invested in 18,550 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Churchill Management has 65,869 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. 29,165 are owned by Cap Counsel.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NYSE:NWL) by 224,575 shares to 5,811 shares, valued at $89,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 19,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,310 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.1% or 27,204 shares. Comml Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) holds 18,995 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) invested in 5,887 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap owns 32,669 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Vestor Capital Lc holds 1,810 shares. The New York-based Pershing Square Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 11.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Lateef Invest Mgmt Lp has invested 4.33% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 0.02% or 10,689 shares. Winslow Asset invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Millennium Management Ltd Com has 2.14 million shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists accumulated 58,800 shares or 3.03% of the stock. Wedgewood holds 711,660 shares or 3.86% of its portfolio. Stock Yards Retail Bank & Tru Co holds 1.7% or 234,498 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Inc Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 4,469 shares to 164,460 shares, valued at $26.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 41,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 495,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17M for 29.79 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.