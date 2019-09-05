Apple (AAPL) Position Has Increased by Corda Investment Management Llc; As Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Valuation Declined, S&Co Has Boosted Its Holding

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 5,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 124,818 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.01 million, up from 119,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.49B market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $128.58. About 704,092 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 128.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 36,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 65,637 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47 million, up from 28,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $212.27. About 12.51 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple prepping Micro-LED displays for Apple Watch and Smartglasses for 2019; 17/04/2018 – But Apple is running out iPhone options to drop; 29/05/2018 – Apple has reportedly decided next year’s new iPhones will all use high-end screens; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 06/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning and other large, intensive industrial projects; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei see Europe as stepping stone in Samsung/Apple rivalry; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q EPS $2.73; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – IPHONE 8, IPHONE 8 PLUS RED SPECIAL EDITION TO BE AVAILABLE IN 64GB AND 256GB MODELS STARTING AT APPLE RETAIL PRICE OF $699 FROM APPLE.COM

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication reported 64 shares. Wisconsin-based Dana Inv Advisors has invested 0.45% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Gulf International Commercial Bank (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 40,288 shares. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas holds 0.11% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 9,300 shares. Hahn Cap Management invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Estabrook Cap Mngmt reported 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). State Teachers Retirement invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Fil Ltd has 0.05% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 204,114 shares. 14,050 are owned by Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc. Eulav Asset Management owns 37,000 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. 536,618 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn. Gabelli Funds Llc holds 36,700 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 0.08% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 184,265 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 184,715 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% or 8,899 shares.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,053 shares to 135,135 shares, valued at $22.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 6,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384,626 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability reported 105,025 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt invested in 2.23% or 345,040 shares. Pioneer Trust Bankshares N A Or holds 56,158 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.04M shares. London Of Virginia reported 4.1% stake. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Liability Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 16,451 shares. Century Inc reported 2.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blue Cap has invested 9.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bsw Wealth Ptnrs has 10,087 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Private Mgmt Gru invested in 0.02% or 2,421 shares. Viking Fund Ltd Com owns 5,000 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Management Ltd Company invested 2.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 3.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 2.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Banque Pictet Cie Sa owns 476,517 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio.