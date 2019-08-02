Apple (AAPL) Position Has Boosted by Suncoast Equity Management; Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT) Market Valuation Declined While Renaissance Technologies Lifted Position

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 344,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The hedge fund held 4.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.40 million, up from 3.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.69. About 154,167 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $918.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $5.72 during the last trading session, reaching $202.71. About 19.18M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE: STUDENTS TO NOW GET 200GB ICLOUD STORAGE, UP FROM 5GB; 18/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 23/03/2018 – Co.Exist: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads at event next week; 23/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple cuts HomePod orders by more than half; 19/03/2018 – Express India: Apple developing MicroLED displays to replace Samsung’s OLED screens; 07/05/2018 – APPLE:COURT ENTERED ORDER GIVING PRELIM OK OF E-BOOK SETTLEMENT; 01/05/2018 – If I were still an analyst I would downgrade Apple to underperform; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE NARROWING SITE SELECTION FOR NEW U.S. CAMPUS; 27/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Mac Rumors: `Everything Apple Announced at Today’s Educational Event in Under Three Minutes’; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bourgeon Management Ltd Company owns 19,214 shares. Spinnaker Trust reported 1.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 57,949 shares. Wealth Architects Lc owns 41,432 shares. Guardian Investment Mngmt owns 33,647 shares. Fincl Counselors reported 322,615 shares stake. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Co reported 124,689 shares or 4.4% of all its holdings. Hills Retail Bank & invested in 40,593 shares. Apriem Advsrs has invested 3.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Addenda holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 63,334 shares. Bluestein R H And Commerce has invested 4.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 240,477 are held by Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 28,809 shares or 3.31% of their US portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 1.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wellcome Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome has invested 9.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

