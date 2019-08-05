Apple (AAPL) Position Boosted by Wealth Architects Llc; National Pension Service Has Raised Its Stake in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) by $735,622

National Pension Service increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 8,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 221,125 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.24 million, up from 212,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $75.82. About 2.59 million shares traded or 23.68% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500.

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $10.68 during the last trading session, reaching $193.34. About 50.69 million shares traded or 87.44% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. via @cnbctech; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK WAS HELPFUL ON CHINA TRADE SUGGESTIONS; 30/04/2018 – Investcorp in partnership with International Operator VAMED and Blue Apple Partners launches marquee investment in Abu Dhabi; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Irish Times Business: BREAKING: Apple scraps plan for €850 million data centre in Athenry; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE: EXPECTS TO COLLECT APPLE TAX MONEY ACROSS 2Q; 20/04/2018 – AAPL:ISSUE AFFECTS SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO NON TOUCH BAR UNITS; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to lncorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 13/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,642 shares to 13,408 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orca Inv Management holds 3.13% or 14,433 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corp has invested 2.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Community Financial Bank Na has 3.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 102,803 shares. Park Circle invested in 2.08% or 15,500 shares. Cwh holds 0.7% or 8,817 shares. Salem Capital Mngmt reported 0.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Markston Intl Llc invested in 6.94% or 311,653 shares. Lynch And Assocs In invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 111,973 shares or 2.76% of all its holdings. Strategic Wealth Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 204,791 shares. River Road Asset Limited Company holds 89,400 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 29,549 shares or 6.08% of their US portfolio. 34,000 were accumulated by Mu. Seatown Holding Pte holds 54,000 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Ironwood Invest Counsel Llc stated it has 3.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palouse Capital invested in 1.3% or 40,965 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). 5,280 were reported by Hillsdale Invest Management. City Holdg Company, a West Virginia-based fund reported 9 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Com reported 46,959 shares. Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs Lc owns 0.37% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 15,297 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 0.16% stake. Bangor Fincl Bank stated it has 10,368 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. American Century Companies accumulated 18,238 shares. Livingston Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) owns 0.26% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 6,975 shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.25% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 396,790 shares. Cleararc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Moreover, Cwm has 0% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Amica Retiree Med Trust, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,758 shares. Moreover, Hilltop has 0.09% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 5,155 shares.