Apple (AAPL) Position Boosted by Boys Arnold & Co Inc; As Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Stock Value Rose, Argent Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $1.30 Million

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 447.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 111,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 136,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Waits…and Waits…for Apple, Fed — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 10/05/2018 – Revenue of Taiwan’s Major Apple Suppliers +11.5% Y/y in April; 24/04/2018 – US investigates telecom carriers, industry organization over alleged eSIM collusion after Apple’s complaint, sources say; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G’S PIPFRUIT DIVISION HAS AGREED A LONG-TERM APPLE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH CEDENCO FOR PROCESSING APPLES; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 07/05/2018 – Second, Munster said, is Apple’s strong cash position, which could signal more buybacks for loyal investors; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday; 27/03/2018 – Apple is hosting an education-themed event in Chicago on Tuesday

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 68,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The institutional investor held 5.03M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.06 million, up from 4.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 7.00M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 16/03/2018 – MARVELL HOLDERS APPROVE ISSUANCE OF SHRS IN CONNECTION WITH PRO; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Adj EPS 32c; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Technologies Power End-to-End NVMe over Fabrics Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD – MARVELL CONTINUES TO EXPECT MERGER WITH CAVIUM TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR OF 2018; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Names Bethany Mayer and Donna Morris to Board; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Allergan: 13F; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C TO 33C

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 10,155 shares to 80,565 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 8,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,220 shares, and cut its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Lp stated it has 0.02% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Symphony Asset Management Llc owns 0.13% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 24,888 shares. Channing Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Thompson Inv Management has invested 0.12% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 63,863 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Selz Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 43,100 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inv invested in 11,368 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corporation, a Japan-based fund reported 481,225 shares. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 104,621 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Parkside National Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 853 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc invested in 0% or 131 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 165 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.09M shares. 218,382 are held by Fjarde Ap. 37,501 were accumulated by Shell Asset Management.

