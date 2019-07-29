Apple (AAPL) Position Boosted by Avenir Corp; Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Decreased O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 2,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,771 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 12,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $389.82. About 603,096 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 10/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: O’Reilly Automotive $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +160 Area; 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Settlements Over Sex Harassment Become Public; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $490 MLN TO $520 MLN; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 2,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,170 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.13 million, up from 87,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $209.68. About 20.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Weak China data suggests long-anticipated slowdown; 09/04/2018 – Apple Inc. Says Facilities Now Using 100% Renewable Power; 19/04/2018 – Apple celebrates Earth Day by debuting Daisy, the recycling robot; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 26/04/2018 – China is a vital market both for sales of Apple products and for Apple’s supply chain; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS DAMAGES AGAINST SAMSUNG IN RETRIAL OVER PATENTS; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 08/03/2018 – Apple also issued its conflict minerals report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Guggenheim Capital Llc reported 30,645 shares. Brown Advisory reported 3,398 shares. Cibc World Markets Corporation stated it has 0.1% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). First Heartland Consultants holds 1,739 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.06% or 6,657 shares. 1,506 were reported by Highstreet Asset. 55,784 were reported by Aperio Group Incorporated Lc. New Jersey-based Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.55% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). The New Jersey-based Roundview Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.33% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Patten Patten Tn holds 0.39% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 9,074 shares. Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.11% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 227 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based M&T Retail Bank Corp has invested 0.03% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $368.11 million for 20.30 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $7.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) by 42,468 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $28.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc by 9,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $35.52 million activity. OREILLY DAVID E sold $14.88 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Tuesday, February 12. On Tuesday, February 12 SHAW JEFF M sold $1.36 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 3,615 shares. $563,880 worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was sold by BURCHFIELD JAY D on Wednesday, February 13.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colony Cap Inc New by 135,322 shares to 163,500 shares, valued at $870,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 34,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 779,761 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).