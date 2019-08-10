Apple (AAPL) Position Boosted by Athena Capital Advisors Llc; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holder Restructuring Capital Associates LP Lowered Stake as Stock Rose

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,291 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 18,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Analyst: Apple and America’s big internet companies have no reason to fear a Trump trade war with China; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 20/03/2018 – ‘Ambitious’ Apple Store Put Up For Sale by Chicago Landlord; 01/05/2018 – Apple announced its most expensive handset to date in September and struggled to meet initial orders; 09/05/2018 – Is Warren Buffett’s Apple bet a value trap?; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part II”; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 201,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 772,821 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, down from 974,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 1.04 million shares traded or 4.98% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.31 million for 10.50 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Port owns 185,739 shares. Franklin Resources Inc accumulated 1.16% or 11.41 million shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.98 million shares. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,000 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 953,859 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Cwh Mgmt invested in 8,817 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 1.13 million shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 25,378 shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cutler Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chemical Financial Bank has 2.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 94,179 shares. Westwood Hldgs Group has 1.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 584,644 shares. Garde Capital owns 23,508 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Birmingham Capital Management Inc Al invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 59,190 shares to 27,992 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422 shares, and cut its stake in Thl Cr Sr Ln Fd (TSLF).