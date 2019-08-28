Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose While Wealth Architects Raised Its Stake; As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Value Declined, Carnegie Capital Asset Management Lowered Stake

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $204.14. About 1.52M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Thursday Apple Rumors: iOS 11.3 is Now Available For All; 14/03/2018 – Business Insider: France said it will sue Google and Apple for ‘abusive trade practices’; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE U.S. WILL HAVE A TRADE WAR OF SIGNIFICANCE WITH CHINA; 23/03/2018 – DSS PATENT REVIVED BY APPEALS COURT IN APPLE FIGHT; 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Techno; 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation’ after Facebook debacle; 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg; 03/04/2018 – FOR APPLE INC, THE MEAN PAY GAP IN THE UK IS 5 PERCENT LOWER FOR WOMEN AND THE MEDIAN PAY GAP IS 2 PERCENT IN FAVOUR OF WOMEN IN 2017; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple is working on a crumb-resistant keyboard

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 82.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 69,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 14,710 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 83,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $65.7. About 189,278 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 02/05/2018 – Positive Federal Legislation Could Lead to Exponential Growth in Marijuana and CBD Industry; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,642 shares to 13,408 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 21,960 shares to 27,369 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 136,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.24 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

