Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose While Towercrest Capital Management Increased Its Position; Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Shareholder Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Trimmed Position as Market Value Rose

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 3,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 145,375 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, down from 148,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $107.75. About 109,010 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 2,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 13,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $985.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $217.42. About 11.92M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal; 31/03/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD SUPPORTS APPLE PENCIL STYLUS; 19/03/2018 – Apple Could Command Higher Multiple If Services Business Grows, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: It’s not true that the iPhone isn’t built in the US; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO BE BEHIND U.S. MOBILE CARRIER COLLUSION PROBE; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on New Credit Card; 26/04/2018 – Broken screen glass is the No. 1 cause of harm to handheld devices like the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ami Investment Inc holds 3,899 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 2.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 12.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ironwood Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,896 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Braun Stacey Associate Inc has invested 3.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jacobs Levy Equity reported 487,892 shares. Covington Investment Advsr holds 2.15% or 33,451 shares in its portfolio. Rech And Mngmt has 39,078 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 5.34 million shares. 9.71M were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 2.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv holds 2% or 43,414 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Management Lc holds 138,407 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel holds 324,701 shares.

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $347.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 34,743 shares to 5,572 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 93,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,930 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $30,003 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 48,200 were reported by Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership. Tower (Trc) owns 3,178 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Crawford Counsel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 3,692 shares. Ftb holds 0% or 480 shares. 1,317 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Company. Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Rampart Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). 5,867 were reported by M Holdings. Eaton Vance Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 206,104 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera has invested 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 60,957 shares. 11,069 are held by Town And Country Bancshares And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% or 22,451 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited owns 4,577 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd holds 0.33% or 168,598 shares in its portfolio.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 353,296 shares to 432,825 shares, valued at $15.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 13,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).