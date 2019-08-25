Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose While Strategic Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Position by $304,857; Dudley & Shanley Has Lifted Its Ametek (AME) Position by $1.50 Million

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc. (AME) by 54.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 18,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The hedge fund held 51,849 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 33,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 1.12M shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 1,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 66,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.67M, down from 68,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT IS ACQUIRING DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE; 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – SPECIAL EDITION (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE TO BE AVAILABLE TO ORDER ONLINE IN SELECT COUNTRIES BEGINNING APRIL 10 & IN STORES BEGINNING APRIL 13; 01/05/2018 – $AAPL +4% after hours on earnings; 19/03/2018 – Apple Could Command Higher Multiple If Services Business Grows, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Cramer: Apple has the most to lose from a trade war; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Techno; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS NEW FEATURES, MARKETS COMING TO HOMEPOD SPEAKER SOON; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – AS PART OF CO’S COMMITMENT TO ELIMINATING PAY DISPARITIES FROM FIRST DAY AT APPLE, WILL STOP ASKING CANDIDATES ABOUT THEIR SALARY HISTORY

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB) by 239,091 shares to 18,154 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welbilt Inc. by 1.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48M shares, and cut its stake in Abm Industries (NYSE:ABM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet North America Advsr owns 0.07% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 5,560 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department has invested 0% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Van Eck Associates holds 0.04% or 100,564 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 8,205 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 2,822 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Asset One Company Ltd invested in 114,671 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3.10M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Invesco has invested 0.03% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Principal Fincl Gp reported 650,238 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 63,504 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has 0.07% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Acropolis Invest Management holds 1,487 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cookson Peirce stated it has 0.06% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Andra Ap has invested 0.13% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Moreover, Diversified Tru has 0.02% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 4,025 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Fdx Advisors Inc has invested 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny reported 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sather Fin Gp Inc invested in 3,920 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Lc invested 2.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fruth holds 11,015 shares. Van Eck Associate invested in 0.02% or 25,674 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd stated it has 4.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Security Bankshares Of So Dak accumulated 11,273 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 77,471 shares. Palisade Cap Lc Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 147,847 shares. Drexel Morgan invested in 3.08% or 18,299 shares. Tru Investment Advisors reported 23,786 shares or 5.32% of all its holdings. Cna reported 0.46% stake. Weitz Investment Management holds 140 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 60,797 shares to 110,454 shares, valued at $10.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 42,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 590,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.