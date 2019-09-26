Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose While Sigma Investment Counselors Cut Stake; Weitz Investment Management Lifted Position in Guidewire Software (GWRE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 1,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,548 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03 million, down from 42,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $221.03. About 22.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple to sell video subscriptions via TV app, sources say; 12/04/2018 – VIRNETX GETS $502.6M JURY VERDICT VS APPLE; 11/04/2018 – OLIVER SCHUSSER PROMOTED TO HEAD OF APPLE MUSIC: VARIETY; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook believes trade between the U.S. and China is beneficial to both countries; 03/04/2018 – FOR APPLE INC, THE MEAN PAY GAP IN THE UK IS 5 PERCENT LOWER FOR WOMEN AND THE MEDIAN PAY GAP IS 2 PERCENT IN FAVOUR OF WOMEN IN 2017; 03/04/2018 – Apple poaches top AI executive from Google; 07/05/2018 – First, Apple’s iPhone sales are now relatively steady, which should reduce quarter-to-quarter anxiety, Munster said; 29/05/2018 – Apple’s WWDC 2018 starts on June 4; 30/05/2018 – Matterport Appoints Media Technology Leader Chris Bell as CMO; 30/04/2018 – Daring Fireball: Scuttlebutt Regarding Apple’s Cross-Platform UI Project

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 5,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 190,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.30M, up from 185,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $107.37. About 588,394 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.53 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $851.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 59,281 shares to 428,955 shares, valued at $10.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 23,850 shares to 383,750 shares, valued at $101.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 204,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 919,250 shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).