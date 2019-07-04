Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose While Plancorp Has Lowered Its Position; Chevron (CVX) Holding Has Raised by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 35.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 2,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,085 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 7,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 2.55 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 1,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,207 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, down from 17,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel, Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University Team Up with Apple to Support Computer; 23/03/2018 – DSS PATENT REVIVED BY APPEALS COURT IN APPLE FIGHT; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27 event focused on education; 29/03/2018 – Jim Cramer says the comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook about Facebook’s data leak scandal are “unbelievable.”; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holdings by Most Since at Least 2008; 16/05/2018 – North Carolina lawmakers are preparing a bid for a new Apple campus, according to sources in real estate, law and the state government; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 23/03/2018 – The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 27/03/2018 – Apple Adds Pencil Functionality to Its Productivity Software

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. 7,200 Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares with value of $838,808 were sold by Ourada Jeanette L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan reported 36,937 shares. Point72 Asset Lp holds 162,500 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw owns 87,672 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Mgmt LP has 280,381 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Annex Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 2,776 shares. Burns J W Inc Ny holds 1.97% or 65,481 shares in its portfolio. Addison Cap reported 3,368 shares stake. Sfmg Ltd Co stated it has 8,454 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Fiera Cap Corporation invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Doliver Advsrs Lp holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7,759 shares. Kopp Investment Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,596 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Putnam Investments Limited Com holds 980,753 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. St Johns Management Lc reported 8,273 shares. Pennsylvania-based Girard Limited has invested 0.61% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cypress Cap Gp invested in 22,010 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $264.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 44,111 shares to 55,812 shares, valued at $8.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 20,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.