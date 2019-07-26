Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose While One Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Value Declined, Armstrong Shaw Associates Cut Its Stake by $2.63 Million

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 9,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,974 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 23,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $293.95. About 1.93 million shares traded or 21.16% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 1,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,586 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76M, down from 37,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $952.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $207.02. About 12.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 HoustonChronicle: Apple to turn up audio ambition with high-end headphones; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 17/04/2018 – National Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 31/05/2018 – Apple delays production start of 6.1-inch iPhone due to quality problems at LCD maker Japan Display, supply chain sources say; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation Big Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard hit $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.41 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $562.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 6,203 shares to 77,887 shares, valued at $11.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DIM) by 15,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati stated it has 1.17 million shares or 8.96% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett And invested 2.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kazazian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 33,369 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel has invested 1.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Redwood Investments Ltd Co reported 11,282 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Kempen Capital Management Nv accumulated 10,726 shares. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 195,847 shares or 3.6% of the stock. Beese Fulmer Mgmt Inc owns 70,814 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 172,087 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Company invested in 5.07% or 243,262 shares. Gm Advisory Group stated it has 1.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baltimore has 2.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Advisors accumulated 93,643 shares or 5.38% of the stock.

