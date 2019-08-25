Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose While Monetta Financial Services Has Cut by $2.84 Million Its Stake; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Bell State Bank & Trust Cut Stake as Stock Value Declined

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 22.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 17,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 59,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 76,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied

Monetta Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted a photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday; 16/04/2018 – Apple apparently designed a gold-colored version of the iPhone X but didn’t release it; 06/04/2018 – The machine learning ace tasked with polishing the Apple; 22/05/2018 – The demise of blood startup Theranos has revealed these six discoveries, including the CEO’s fixation with Apple and Steve Jobs. via @CNBCMakeIt; 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander; 01/04/2018 – Teachers weigh in on Apple’s push for more iPads in school. Via @verge:; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 27/03/2018 – FBI sought iPhone order before exhausting options -U.S. inspector general; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook talks to CNBC’s Josh Lipton and Jim Cramer: full transcript; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Inv Advisors owns 185,246 shares. 1,093 are owned by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation. First City Inc reported 7,889 shares. Papp L Roy & Assocs reported 128,034 shares. Everett Harris & Ca owns 1.22M shares. First Finance In reported 12,000 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. First Midwest National Bank Tru Division reported 100,931 shares stake. Truepoint has 0.42% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,779 shares. Ima Wealth owns 17,479 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Security Natl reported 3.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Burt Wealth has 8,455 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. North American Mgmt Corporation invested in 96,688 shares or 3.06% of the stock. Pzena Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 1,580 shares. Moreover, Maple Cap Mgmt has 3.83% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 85,640 shares. Avenir invested in 1.82% or 90,170 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,263 were accumulated by Blume Cap Incorporated. Moreover, Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,284 shares. Cullen Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.34M shares or 2.86% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 235,342 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs Ltd invested in 1.63% or 5,280 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ci Invests has invested 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Benjamin F Edwards, Missouri-based fund reported 57,140 shares. 62.63 million were reported by Northern Tru. Kentucky-based Alphamark Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp New York invested in 0.16% or 31,530 shares. Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd holds 334,386 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl owns 6.94 million shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.63% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Optimum invested in 1.65% or 93,367 shares.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 44,704 shares to 52,958 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 21,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

