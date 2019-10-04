Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose While Leisure Capital Management Increased Stake; Workday (WDAY) Shareholder Bares Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Workday Inc. (WDAY) by 0.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 2,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 1.83M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $376.96M, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $173.56. About 1.37M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY)

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management bought 2,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,370 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23 million, up from 18,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $226.44. About 29.03M shares traded or 6.79% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: If FBI iPhone case happened again ‘they would fight again’; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium…; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-lnspired Fun Wine Drink; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 27/03/2018 – Apple supplier AAC targets 25 pct annual sales growth; 06/04/2018 – Apple tells TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion in cash to the US could be a big boost for investors; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 96,070 shares to 4.08M shares, valued at $171.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 16,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 534,750 shares, and cut its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.