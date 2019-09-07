Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose While Kings Point Capital Management Lifted Stake by $935,172; Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose While Abner Herrman & Brock Has Increased Its Stake

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 9,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 140,937 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27 million, up from 131,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 4,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,105 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, up from 77,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 18/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – APPLE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2018 SAN JOSE JUNE 4-8; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 06/04/2018 – Apple says repeal of U.S. EPA carbon plan would threaten investments; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Revenue Drives Solid 2Q Earnings (Video); 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S CFO: RETAIL AND ONLINE STORES HAD RECORD 2Q; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy; 09/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple likely to face fine for unfair practices in South Korea

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 892 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 1.44% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Amf Pensionsforsakring invested 1.59% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Connors Investor Services holds 242,928 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 13.24 million shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advisors has 505,545 shares. Jolley Asset Limited Liability holds 0.6% or 6,786 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Limited Liability Corp holds 0.58% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 13,905 shares. 62,518 are held by Stock Yards Bank & Trust And Com. Guyasuta Invest Advsr holds 234,375 shares. Buckingham Cap Management has 0.92% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Independent Order Of Foresters holds 750 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Parsec Finance Mngmt Inc invested in 1.71% or 219,750 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 222,948 shares. First Natl Bank And Tru Of Newtown holds 2.06% or 61,285 shares in its portfolio.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $648.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 18,249 shares to 36,983 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,574 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet & Cie invested in 1.74% or 476,517 shares. Jacobs & Co Ca accumulated 3.33% or 103,083 shares. Hightower Trust Serv Lta holds 2.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 92,918 shares. Fernwood Inv Management Ltd Liability Co owns 8,252 shares. Alethea Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 2,775 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aspiriant Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 109,809 shares. The Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rockshelter Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 2.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Forbes J M & Llp holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 48,534 shares. Amer Registered Inv Advisor stated it has 33,883 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited has invested 1.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Torch Wealth Limited Co holds 40,586 shares. Vanguard Gp invested 2.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, Netherlands-based fund reported 181,000 shares.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,799 shares to 160,707 shares, valued at $8.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NYSE:NWL) by 224,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,811 shares, and cut its stake in Bancorpsouth Bk Tupelo Miss.

