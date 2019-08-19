Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose While Howland Capital Management Has Lowered Position; Falcon Edge Capital LP Cut Its Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) as Stock Price Declined

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 1,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 38,962 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40M, down from 40,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81M shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple to launch $199 HomePod under Beats brand, says; 07/03/2018 – Digi Music News: After Acquiring Beats for $3 Billion, Apple Decides to Develop Its Own Pair of Headphones; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Other Products Rev $3.95B; 26/04/2018 – MILLENNIUM SERVICES GROUP LTD MIL.AX – SIGNED MULTI-LOCATION CONTRACT WITH APPLE TO PROVIDE CLEANING & HYGIENE SERVICES TO 15 APPLE STORES; 26/04/2018 – Although Apple announced earlier this month it would begin to produce its own chips by 2020, most investors weren’t overly concerned; 26/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Irish back taxes; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – ALSO INTRODUCED A NEW RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 17/04/2018 – Regina Leader: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 10/04/2018 – Ams AG Is Biggest Winner in Apple’s 3-D Sensing, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 63,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12M, down from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $143.89. About 5.34M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 28,813 shares to 155,673 shares, valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 103,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 399.69 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

