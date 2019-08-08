Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose While Guild Investment Management Decreased Holding by $1.74 Million; Lakeview Capital Partners Boosted Apple (AAPL) Holding

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $946.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 23.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Apple Is Shutting Down iTunes Music Downloads on March 31st, 2019; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO HAVING `ACTIVE DIALOGUE’ WITH APPLE: CNBC; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 19/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Apple could begin making its own micro-LED screens; 27/03/2018 – Apple Watch redesign with larger display coming in 2018, top Apple analyst reportedly predicts; 26/03/2018 – Apple Cobalt Supplier Seeking Ethical Supply With Industry Pilot; 27/03/2018 – Apple bid for education market: new software, same iPad price; 01/04/2018 – Teachers weigh in on Apple’s push for more iPads in school. Via @verge:

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 1,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 26,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 23.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/05/2018 – SHOP, AAPL: AR demo, tap on the product, pay with Apple Pay. Demo app is live on the App store now! #ShopifyUnite – ! $SHOP $AAPL; 13/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 31/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market:; 22/03/2018 – Martin king: China’s smartphone market to heat up with Galaxy S8 releaseSEOUL: US tech giant Apple Inc and China’s smartphone; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones during the quarter; 15/03/2018 – Former Apple CEO and chairman of RxAdvance says the cost parameters of the pharmacy benefit manager market need to ‘fundamentally’ change; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – IPHONE 8, IPHONE 8 PLUS RED SPECIAL EDITION TO BE AVAILABLE IN 64GB AND 256GB MODELS STARTING AT APPLE RETAIL PRICE OF $699 FROM APPLE.COM; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Focus Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 2,589 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 80,637 are owned by Nbt Comml Bank N A New York. Northern accumulated 59.28M shares or 2.78% of the stock. 20,558 are held by Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Lc. First Foundation Advsr reported 67,128 shares. Burns J W And Ny reported 105,328 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement invested in 0% or 12,676 shares. The Colorado-based Ghp Advisors Inc has invested 1.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capstone Fin Advisors, a Illinois-based fund reported 50,931 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt invested in 7,471 shares. Capital Incorporated Ok owns 78,630 shares. Bender Robert & Associates reported 12.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Culbertson A N Com has 4.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc has 1.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 248,438 shares. Wealth Planning Lc accumulated 23,485 shares.

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.90M and $162.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 2,220 shares to 2,203 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

