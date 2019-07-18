Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose While Evergreen Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $474,579; Atlanta Capital Group Position In Disney Walt Co (DIS) Was Increased

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 6,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,870 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 34,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $140.61. About 2.57 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 2,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,701 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.17 million, down from 119,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $938.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.9. About 7.09 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO TIM COOK TAKES STAGE AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION, IPAD; 29/05/2018 – Apple doesn’t always introduce new Macs at the show but it might refresh them; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s new approach to its flagship phone has made it harder than usual to gauge the company’s success; 24/05/2018 – Samsung ordered to pay Apple nearly $540m in patent case; 20/04/2018 – Apple offers battery replacement for some MacBooks after flaws reported; 16/04/2018 – Ward, Smith & Hill Helps Secure $502.6M Patent Infringement Win Against Apple; 27/03/2018 – Apple Launches Low-Cost IPad for Education, Targeting Google; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 23/04/2018 – EU launches in-depth probe into Apple’s purchase of Shazam; 01/05/2018 – Apple announced its most expensive handset to date in September and struggled to meet initial orders

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kansas-based Waddell Reed Fincl has invested 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northeast Inv Mgmt reported 280,247 shares. 71,882 were reported by Toth Advisory Corporation. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Incorporated Wi invested 2.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc has invested 2.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amer Century stated it has 0.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Auxier Asset holds 0.38% or 16,489 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 823,554 shares. Page Arthur B invested in 19,683 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.68% or 105,994 shares in its portfolio. Pentwater LP stated it has 2.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2,107 are held by Meridian Counsel. Olstein Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1.81 million are held by Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Hancock Etf Trust by 57,049 shares to 438,464 shares, valued at $15.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,345 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global X Fds (MLPA) by 294,940 shares to 453,525 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.