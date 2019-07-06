Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose While Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Upped Its Stake; Facebook (FB) Holder Lomas Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 105,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 325,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.20M, down from 430,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – The Shift: Facebook Is Complicated. That Shouldn’t Stop Lawmakers; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EU to demand improvements on tackling fake news by end of year – draft; 29/03/2018 – UK information commissioner welcomes Facebook move to cut ties to data brokers; 20/03/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder just told followers to delete Facebook; 20/03/2018 – 4) Thanks for dual-class of shares, Zuck reportedly still controls 75% of Facebook (did not independently verify). If true, that limits options for frustrated shareholders. It also puts more of a target on Zuck himself; 25/04/2018 – Facebook’s rise in profits, users shows resilience after scandals; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS IRAN POLICY SHOULD NEVER LEAD US TO WAR IN THE MIDDLE EAST; 25/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: House Democrats: Facebook ‘Embeds’ Could Break Campaign Finance Law; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as US and EU urge probes of data practices

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 6,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,099 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.99M, up from 56,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – Slashdot: Apple Bans Iran from the App Store (bleepingcomputer.com); 17/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 19/03/2018 – Nomura Instinet predicts Apple will report iPhone unit sales below expectations this year; 23/04/2018 – Billboard: Apple Plans for Nashville Expansion as Jay Liepis Moves to Music City; 07/03/2018 – Digi Music News: After Acquiring Beats for $3 Billion, Apple Decides to Develop Its Own Pair of Headphones; 29/05/2018 – Apple Upgrades HomePod Speaker With Stereo, Multi-Room Audio; 18/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: STUDENTS TO NOW GET 200GB ICLOUD STORAGE, UP FROM 5GB; 01/05/2018 – Technalysis’ O’Donnell Says Big Misread in Apple Component Players (Video); 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Tru owns 595,338 shares for 3.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Baltimore has 2.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 65,764 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Corp owns 17,729 shares. Stillwater Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 3.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 261,486 were reported by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Gw Henssler & Associate accumulated 193,741 shares. Pacific Invest has 83,566 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,022 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.72% or 8,455 shares. Compton Mgmt Incorporated Ri holds 8.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 100,552 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar invested in 1.75% or 22,939 shares. Pinnacle holds 390,659 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Swedbank reported 4.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bp Pcl stated it has 478,000 shares or 3.52% of all its holdings. First In holds 1.7% or 12,000 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 143,091 shares to 6,909 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 31,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,909 shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.79M. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. The insider Stretch Colin sold $124,035.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tekne Ltd Liability Corp has 8.58% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 71,568 shares or 2.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 5.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tower Bridge Advisors stated it has 47,607 shares. Allsquare Wealth Limited Co holds 0.48% or 3,821 shares. Artemis Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.73% or 376,261 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt invested in 10,755 shares. Jasper Ridge Partners L P, a California-based fund reported 14,287 shares. Weik Mngmt invested 0.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 25,117 were reported by Stonebridge Advsrs Lc. Schnieders Ltd invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alkeon Mgmt Limited Company holds 1.23% or 1.48M shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial invested in 0.17% or 88,758 shares. Dorsal Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 5.56% or 510,000 shares in its portfolio. 18,258 are held by Jefferies Gp Ltd.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $931.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simply Good Foods Co by 118,958 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $41.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 6,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 691,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).