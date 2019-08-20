Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose While Cutter & Company Brokerage Lifted by $301,455 Its Holding; Falcon Point Capital Trimmed Its Position in Jack In The Box (JACK) by $346,761

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 4,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The institutional investor held 67,881 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50M, down from 72,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $86.57. About 506,335 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 1,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 20,722 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, up from 19,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $950.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $210.35. About 23.47 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 hospitals and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 25/05/2018 – Apple Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 25/03/2018 – The Week Ahead: Apple Unveils Education Product and S.U.V.s Take the Stage at New York Auto Show; 15/03/2018 – Fitbit’s Plan to Conquer Apple (and the World) — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL); 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 09/04/2018 – In need of an Apple upgrade? These new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have hit the market; 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple hasn’t met with Indian govt to discuss anti-spam iOS app since Nov, despite allegedly agreeing in Oct t; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Glob Investment Mgmt Commerce stated it has 3.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vanguard Gru Inc has invested 2.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 14,089 shares. Alethea Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2,775 shares. Cidel Asset holds 0.05% or 4,545 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Cap Mngmt holds 2.49% or 66,746 shares. Hyman Charles D accumulated 95,249 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management reported 1.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Paragon Management accumulated 1.02% or 8,867 shares. Cardinal Mgmt reported 36,193 shares. Wills Fincl Gru holds 4.45% or 34,540 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru invested in 3.04% or 595,338 shares. Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Prudential Fincl Inc holds 7.38M shares or 2.34% of its portfolio. Factory Mutual invested in 1.42 million shares.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icf International (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 29,877 shares to 49,689 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) by 21,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Seaspine Holdings Corp..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 0.06% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 227,334 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 4 shares. 8,063 were reported by Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd. Australia-based Macquarie Group has invested 0.1% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Swiss Bank & Trust reported 46,900 shares. Blue Harbour Gp Limited Partnership stated it has 1.60M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Walleye Trading Ltd has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 4,069 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares owns 3,966 shares. Whittier owns 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 745 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bancshares De owns 1,296 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).