Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose While Cambridge Financial Group Has Trimmed Its Stake by $29.69 Million; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holder Bronson Point Management Has Upped Its Position

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.67. About 919,630 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 150 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,920 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.71B, down from 34,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $994.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $219.97. About 8.49M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 26/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on new device family under codename ‘Star’ [u]; 10/05/2018 – Will Goodbody: BREAKING: Apple’s announced it will not be proceeding with plans to build an €850m data centre in Athenry, Co; 09/04/2018 – APPLE GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY, UP FROM 96%; 20/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple open-sources its FoundationDB database technology; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Meet With President Trump Wednesday Afternoon — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 26/03/2018 – Apple: A Look at Its Moves in Digital Television — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s Irish tax billions said guarded by Bank of New York; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $187.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) by 2,085 shares to 71,412 shares, valued at $6.09B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.43 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

