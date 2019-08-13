Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose While Braun Stacey Associates Trimmed Stake by $1.70 Million; Snow Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Voya Financial (VOYA) Holding by $13.46 Million; Valuation Rose

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) by 26.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 274,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 755,110 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.73 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.18B market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 691,449 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – PEN-CAL WILL BECOME PART OF VOYA’S RETIREMENT BUSINESS OPERATING UNIT; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 8,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 253,757 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.20M, down from 262,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.15% or $8.32 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 29.44 million shares traded or 9.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – APPLE TO PAY REMAINING TRANCHES DURING 2Q AND 3Q: FIN MIN; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS IT PLANS TO USE DRONE TESTS IN NORTH CAROLINA TO IMPROVE APPLE MAPS BY CAPTURING AERIAL IMAGES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 05/04/2018 – DJI Updates Zenmuse X7 Camera With Support For Apple ProRes RAW; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 26/03/2018 – Apple to delay release of iPhone SE 2 in India due to government restriction, sources say; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by fears of smartphones slowdown; 26/03/2018 – Apple Cobalt Supplier Seeking Ethical Supply With Industry Pilot; 09/04/2018 – Lynn Torrent Joins Apple Leisure Group as Executive Vice President and President of Distribution; 13/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces that its Worldwide Developer Conference will take place on June 4 in San Jose, Calif; 18/05/2018 – Samsung Likely to Avoid $1 Billion Apple Fee (Audio)

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 104,618 shares to 524,800 shares, valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Of America Hol (NYSE:LH) by 11,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.04% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Advisory Research stated it has 39,835 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 192,406 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability holds 8,765 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Stifel Fincl Corp stated it has 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 173,850 are held by Riverhead Cap Limited Liability. Lsv Asset stated it has 0.21% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Prudential Public Ltd holds 188,189 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & stated it has 842,276 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ci Invests Inc reported 163 shares. 35,060 were accumulated by Chesley Taft And Assoc. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 32,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communications Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 10,301 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 416,333 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $98,107 activity. GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought $46,852 worth of stock.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp Com (NYSE:BSX) by 41,565 shares to 385,940 shares, valued at $14.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 16,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

