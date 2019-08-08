Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While Westend Advisors Trimmed Its Stake; Ford Motor (F) Holder Cutler Capital Management Lowered Stake

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 9,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 191,226 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.32B, down from 200,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $964.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $202.3. About 14.33 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION EVENT IN CHICAGO BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 07/03/2018 – An activist investor is balking at the plan; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s agreement to buy Shazam is the subject of an “in-depth investigation” by the European Commission; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook calls #MeToo, DACA and Parkland student activists ‘heroes’; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL COST $299 FOR STUDENTS, $329 FOR CONSUMERS AND IS AVAILABLE TODAY – EXECS; 19/03/2018 – APPLE AAPL.O : INSTINET LOWERS FY18 IPHONE UNITS FROM 226MN – 221MN, BELOW CONSENSUS OF 224MN AND EPS FROM $11.56 TO $11.40 ALSO BELOW CONSENSUS OF $11.48; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 10/05/2018 – Apple Shelves $1 Billion Irish Project Amid Planning Problems

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ford Motor (F) by 90.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 146,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129,000, down from 160,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 11.27M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 04/04/2018 – Car Connection: Report: Chevy Sonic, Ford Taurus and Fiesta days numbered in US; 09/05/2018 – FORD WORKING TO MITIGATE U.S. PRODUCTION LOSSES AFTER FIRE; 22/03/2018 – MAHINDRA, FORD SIGN PACT TO CO-DEVELOP MIDSIZE, COMPACT SUV; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 09/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-California’s air regulator says state could back some emissions rule changes; 17/04/2018 – Spartan Motors’ Utilimaster To Showcase Ford Transit Utility Van Upfit Solution At 2018 NAFA Institute And Expo; 27/03/2018 – REFILE-INSIGHT-Uber’s use of fewer safety sensors prompts questions after Arizona crash; 13/04/2018 – Ford’s March China vehicle sales down 11 pct y/y; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS – TO SELL THREE TRANSLOADS LOCATED IN PERMIAN, EAGLE FORD AND APPALACHIAN BASINS TO CIG LOGISTICS; 11/03/2018 – Brother of Rob Ford Elected to Lead Conservatives in Ontario

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Europe Etf (IEUR) by 68,156 shares to 313,734 shares, valued at $14.39 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Pacific Etf (VPL) by 52,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 1.31M shares. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 1.39M shares. John G Ullman & Incorporated reported 0.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lucas Capital invested in 6.94% or 30,947 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 40,650 shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Lp stated it has 1.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Castleark Limited Company owns 201,850 shares. Boston Partners holds 34,462 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Walter And Keenan Consulting Communication Mi Adv holds 3.58% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 42,814 shares. Plancorp Ltd holds 15,207 shares. Arvest State Bank Tru Division reported 145,525 shares. Truepoint Inc reported 25,779 shares. Carroll invested in 1.86% or 104,356 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs reported 126,851 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv accumulated 383,144 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. On Monday, July 29 LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $95,950 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 10,000 shares. $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were bought by THORNTON JOHN L.

