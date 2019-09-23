Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While Tortoise Investment Management Has Increased by $400,304 Its Stake; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Increased Its Helmerich & Payne (HP) Position by $527,850

Tortoise Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc bought 2,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,478 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 13,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $219.1. About 10.38M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Golden Apple Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GAPJ); 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New iPad to Catch Google in the Classroom; 01/04/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city:; 05/04/2018 – Apple’s total number of apps in the App Store declined for the first time last year. via @verge; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 04/04/2018 – Samsung’s `Curious’ Ties With Apple And Korea: Fully Charged; 29/04/2018 – Apple expected to boost shareholder returns by at least $100bn

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 10,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The hedge fund held 280,316 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.19 million, up from 269,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 234,307 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold HP shares while 131 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 96.68 million shares or 0.32% more from 96.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 75,766 shares. Ok owns 12,494 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0% stake. 6,575 were reported by Westpac Bk Corporation. First Mercantile Tru reported 590 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 110 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 5,213 shares. Salem Investment Counselors owns 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 278 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.1% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 121,906 shares. Destination Wealth accumulated 1,921 shares. Thompson Inv Management Incorporated reported 5,285 shares. Arvest Bank & Trust Division holds 169,210 shares. Northern owns 1.31M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset invested 0.05% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). 600 are owned by Mufg Americas Hldg Corp.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 71,073 shares to 298,057 shares, valued at $26.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consol Energy Inc New by 207,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,125 shares, and cut its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG).

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s (NYSE:HP) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HP: Surprisingly A Bargain, Despite Challenges In Printing Supplies – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HP acquiring Bromium – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing HP Elite Dragonfly NYSE:HPQ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Highlights From Apple’s Event – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Card Will Launch The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple Braces For A Slowdown From New Tariffs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s iPhone 11 goes on sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.