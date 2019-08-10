Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While Thomas Story & Son Lifted by $3.36 Million Its Stake; Vantage Investment Partners Holding in Veeva Sys (VEEV) Trimmed by $1.16 Million as Stock Price Rose

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 314.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 17,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,410 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 5,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS LOWERING IPHONE UNIT AND ASP EXPECTATIONS SLIGHTLY FOR MARCH-QTR AND BEYOND; 24/04/2018 – SWATCH CEO SAYS THERE IS SPACE IN WATCH MARKET FOR APPLE, AND FOR OTHERS INCLUDING SWATCH GROUP; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 27/03/2018 – Apple Rolls Out Schoolwork Service, Education App Upgrades; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: They reduced iPhone inventory by 600K in the quarter which adds 1% to the iPhone growth; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 01/05/2018 – Apple said last quarter it had returned $248.4 billion in total capital to shareholders, and anticipated that figure would hit $300 billion in through March 2019; 06/03/2018 – Apple, Lenovo Caught in Crossfire as U.S.-China Trade War Looms

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 55,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $162.16. About 656,244 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $57.17 million for 106.68 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.41 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,358 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 7,294 shares. C M Bidwell Associates Limited holds 1.04% or 8,190 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 35,957 shares. Barbara Oil Commerce holds 10,000 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Cim Lc holds 0.52% or 11,251 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Investment Prtnrs Inc reported 52,005 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.16M shares. Riverhead Capital Llc holds 1,449 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 21,337 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advisory Research holds 4,110 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Plc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 109,192 shares. Scout, a Missouri-based fund reported 35,241 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.04% or 672,219 shares. 7.54 million were accumulated by Blackrock.

