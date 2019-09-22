Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While Sigma Investment Counselors Trimmed by $375,876 Its Position; American Assets Has Upped Its Holding in American Assets Tr (AAT) as Shares Rose

American Assets Inc increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Inc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 6.28M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.09M, up from 6.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Inc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 439,459 shares traded. American ASets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 31/05/2018 – Ernest Rady, Affiliates Hold 38.2% Stake in American Assets Trust; 12/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Waterproof Cast Cover (AAT-1917); 12/03/2018 – ARROWHEAD BEGINS DOSING IN PHASE 1 ARO-AAT LIVER DISEASE STUDY; 12/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Waterproof Cast Cover (AAT-1917); 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Ladder Accessory for Painters and Contractors (AAT-3021); 23/04/2018 – Kamada: FDA Has Continued Concerns and Questions Related to the Safety Profile of Inhaled AAT; 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Landscape Cover Invented (AAT-3076); 16/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Body-Temperature Scanning Technology (AAT-3001); 01/05/2018 – American Assets Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 09/04/2018 – New Men’s Underwear Line with Perspiration Guard Invented (AAT-1987)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 1,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,548 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03M, down from 42,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Apple Says WWDC Event To Kick Off June 4 In San Jose — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – But Apple is running out iPhone options to drop; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 19/04/2018 – Apple celebrates Earth Day by debuting Daisy, the recycling robot; 17/04/2018 – AMTD: INVESTORS CAN CONNECT WITH CO. USING APPLE MESSAGES; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INTRODUCES IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT)RED SPECIAL; 26/04/2018 – Pete Najarian: From the desk of @HalftimeReport $AAPL Wearables has not only become its fastest-growing revenue source behind; 24/05/2018 – Jury Awards Apple $539 Million in Samsung Patent Case; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.85, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold AAT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 56.75 million shares or 26.71% more from 44.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in American ASets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 148,116 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 8,212 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American ASets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated Inc reported 120,133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in American ASets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Moreover, Laurion Capital LP has 0% invested in American ASets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 4,883 shares. 77 are held by Ftb Advsr Inc. Weiss Multi has invested 1.31% in American ASets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Amer Assets owns 6.28M shares or 78.12% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Aew Limited Partnership has invested 2.36% in American ASets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.03% or 223,754 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in American ASets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Kbc Gru Nv invested in 16,823 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 0.01% or 665,133 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in American ASets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41 million and $851.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 59,281 shares to 428,955 shares, valued at $10.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirador Cap Partners Ltd Partnership holds 2.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,197 shares. Moors & Cabot accumulated 2.59% or 103,142 shares. National Pension Ser owns 4.98 million shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability reported 90,484 shares. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment has 2.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Independent Franchise Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 6.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brighton Jones Lc owns 84,928 shares. Tb Alternative Assets Limited invested in 2,600 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors accumulated 4.41% or 84,952 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors owns 565,136 shares. Renaissance Inv Grp Lc invested in 3.65% or 49,431 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP holds 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 4,889 shares. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 1.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pacifica Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 6,465 shares.