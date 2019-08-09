Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While Premier Asset Managment Has Cut by $1.60 Million Its Holding; Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Upped Chevron New (CVX) Position by $389,236 as Market Valuation Rose

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 2,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 18,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, up from 16,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $122.61. About 1.26M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 8,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 66,175 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57M, down from 74,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $931.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $200.3. About 6.85M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – TODAY ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF ITS SMALL FORMAT POUCH ASSETS IN NELSON TO NZ APPLE PRODUCTS LIMITED; 29/04/2018 – Correction to Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 09/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now powered by 100 percent renewable energy worldwide. via @verge; 10/05/2018 – Apple has scrapped plans for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple cuts orders for HomePod amid poor sales- Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Weak China data suggests long-anticipated slowdown; 18/05/2018 – Apple pays Ireland first tranche of disputed taxes; 13/04/2018 – According to information viewed by Bloomberg News, Aramco earned $33.8 billion in the second quarter of 2017, topping Apple’s income in the same period; 12/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Apple in Austin, ESPN’s new boss, Brazil’s biggest pop star

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 23,899 shares to 34,338 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,552 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,100 shares to 10,100 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 111,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).