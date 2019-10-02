Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While Independent Investors Has Raised Holding; As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Holder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $5.72 Million

Independent Investors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 98796.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc bought 369,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 369,873 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.21M, up from 374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $5.79 during the last trading session, reaching $218.8. About 18.14 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” says Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Apple investors should be on edge as more chip firms warn about weak smartphone sales; 09/05/2018 – Jony Ive told Hodinkee, which covers the luxury watch industry, that health was “absolutely” an “early and significant focus” of the Apple Watch; 17/04/2018 – Apple’s big design problem is that it is running out of space on the device’s exterior; 19/03/2018 – IPhone Hacks: Rumor: Apple Sourcing 270 Million iPhone Display Panels in 2018; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Confirms $502.6 Million Award From Patent Case Win Against Apple — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever:; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 17.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 29,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 144,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.93M, down from 174,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $496.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $174.04. About 8.39M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Facebook won’t say if Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress; 11/04/2018 – Star Tribune: Breaking (@AP): Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 09/04/2018 – For Facebook’s Employees, Crisis Is No Big Deal; 02/05/2018 – News10: #BREAKING: #CambridgeAnalytica the data firm at the center of #Facebook privacy scandal will close…; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Security Chief Plans to Step Down; 02/05/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the middle of Facebook’s privacy scandal, has filed for bankruptcy; 05/04/2018 – CANADA, BC PRIVACY COMMISSIONERS TO PROBE FACEBOOK, AGGREGATEIQ; 11/04/2018 – EU plans more powers for consumers to sue companies; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared in front of lawmakers from the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday; 10/04/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Facebook to move into big WeWork outpost as co-working company prepares to open largest-ever

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank stated it has 2.80 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Salem Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hikari Tsushin reported 33,145 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. 39,550 are held by Rench Wealth Mngmt Incorporated. Winslow Asset Management reported 3.86% stake. Cincinnati Insurance accumulated 154,000 shares. 231,783 were reported by Cambridge. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 6.15M shares. Buckhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 39,799 shares or 2.37% of all its holdings. Blue Capital stated it has 6.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chesapeake Asset Limited Liability Company reported 20,001 shares stake. Scharf Invs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,404 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Twin Cap Inc has invested 2.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blume Capital Mngmt reported 67,292 shares. Capital Invest Counsel reported 179,920 shares stake.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Major Hurdle Cleared – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s iPhone 11 goes on sale – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Apple, Marathon Petroleum And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) poised to report huge growth in App Store sales – Live Trading News” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Channing Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 43,067 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Oak Associate Limited Oh holds 256,628 shares. Penbrook Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.39% or 1,900 shares. Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Atlanta Cap Management L L C invested in 105,695 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Com has 27,279 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset owns 104,500 shares. Green Square Capital Limited Liability has 0.6% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 7,093 were accumulated by Pointstate Limited Partnership. Utah Retirement owns 452,028 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Tompkins Corp holds 0.07% or 1,925 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr reported 319,990 shares. Artemis Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 466,709 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Llc invested 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated reported 9.60M shares stake.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 765,931 shares to 815,931 shares, valued at $31.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 540,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Buys CTRL-labs – Live Trading News” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook, Luxottica team on smart glasses – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Avoid High-Flying Roku Stock As Cable Providers Adapt to Cord-Cutting – Investorplace.com” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Investors Must Face (New) Reality – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is How Hedge Fundsâ€™ Most Popular Stock Performed in Q3 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 01, 2019.