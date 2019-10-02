Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While Braun Stacey Associates Boosted by $640,841 Its Position; Encana (ECA) Shareholder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Decreased Its Holding by $15.05 Million as Stock Declined

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 3,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 257,010 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.87 million, up from 253,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 22.66 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple Insists iPhone Users Enroll In Apple Pay With a Red Badge That Won’t Go Away; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes a Step on Payment of Back Taxes to Ireland; 27/03/2018 – Apple Rolls Out Schoolwork Service, Education App Upgrades; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S OUTLOOK REMAIN UNCHANGED AT STABLE BY MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 – Apple Pitches Retooled IPad Tailored for Schools (Video); 08/05/2018 – Here’s everything Buffett has said about Apple over the years; 03/04/2018 – Apple reveals UK gender pay gap; 25/03/2018 – The Week Ahead: Apple Unveils Education Product and S.U.V.s Take the Stage at New York Auto Show; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 90.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 3.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 310,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59M, down from 3.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.35. About 16.29M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $3.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 89,115 shares to 259,500 shares, valued at $13.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbon Black Inc by 305,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 530,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE:AAT).

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ECA’s profit will be $208.59 million for 6.80 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,770 shares to 264,707 shares, valued at $29.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Inds Inc New Com (NYSE:ROP) by 1,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,323 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd, New York-based fund reported 62,525 shares. Seizert Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.79% or 286,440 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Fincl Advsrs holds 1.61% or 50,412 shares. Lee Danner Bass accumulated 130,661 shares or 2.73% of the stock. Saturna Capital stated it has 607,361 shares. Muhlenkamp Co holds 6.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 62,914 shares. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc owns 109,104 shares. Court Place Limited Co accumulated 11,858 shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 29.78 million shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Rwwm has 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Edgewood Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 138,229 shares in its portfolio. Philadelphia Tru holds 147,783 shares or 2.58% of its portfolio. Arbor Inv Advsr Limited Com holds 0.73% or 11,793 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 81,845 shares. Essex holds 60,665 shares.