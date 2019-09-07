Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While Avenir Has Upped Stake; As Cerner (CERN) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Pittenger & Anderson Has Cut Holding by $1.38 Million

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 2,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 90,170 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.13M, up from 87,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Confirms $502.6 Million Award From Patent Case Win Against Apple — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Services Rev $9.19B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Apple Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAPL); 16/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Apple Valley boys basketball secures a return to state; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Net $13.82B; 02/05/2018 – AAPL, $BB.CA: U.S. officials say the Pentagon recently terminated its use of BlackBerry smart phones and now issues Apple iPhones, also assembled in China – ! $BB.CA $AAPL; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part II”; 18/05/2018 – Apple pays Ireland first tranche of disputed taxes; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple and Google’s corporate reputations have plunged

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 24,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 65,679 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 89,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 1.62M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,339 shares to 606,565 shares, valued at $71.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 52,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470,129 shares, and cut its stake in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has 23.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dana Invest Advsr Incorporated holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 227,555 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 2.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Camarda Fin Advsr Ltd owns 2,003 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Drexel Morgan & owns 3.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,299 shares. Cls Investments reported 28,154 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 6.41M shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 2.5% or 1.84 million shares. 714,235 are owned by Johnson Investment Counsel. Captrust Advisors reported 277,050 shares. Evergreen Ltd Liability Com reported 116,701 shares. Fmr Llc owns 2.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 101.00 million shares. Confluence Inv Ltd holds 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1,822 shares. Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn has invested 6.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Buckhead Cap Limited Company invested 2.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Just Own The 9% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Analyst Moves: AAPL – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple’s privacy rules stifle competition, say developers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $190.79 million for 28.54 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset LP has 0.1% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Cambridge Advsrs reported 0.77% stake. 33,550 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp holds 14.30M shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.05% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Parkside Retail Bank reported 511 shares stake. Veritable Lp owns 8,047 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% or 2.01M shares. Impact Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 30,773 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company owns 48,024 shares. 523,061 were accumulated by Atlanta Mgmt L L C. Telos Cap Management Inc reported 44,973 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc holds 155,266 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,769 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 3,640 shares to 25,890 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 20,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cerner (CERN) Down 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Consider Cerner (CERN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cerner Layoffs 2019: 16 Things to Know About the CERN Job Cuts – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Micron – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SYNH or CERN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.