Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While Aureus Asset Management Has Upped Position by $538,461; Encompass Capital Advisors Position In Anadarko Pete (APC) Was Increased

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 60,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.34M, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $73.62. About 6.13M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.43B; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 2,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,985 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.40 million, up from 136,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 07/05/2018 – APPLE:COURT ENTERED ORDER GIVING PRELIM OK OF E-BOOK SETTLEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Apple began replacing batteries earlier this year; 18/05/2018 – Apple pays Ireland first tranche of disputed taxes; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P., for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 17/05/2018 – Japan Display aims to double automotive sales to cut Apple dependence -exec; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gladwin Field Office – Apple Tree Planting with Ruffed Grouse Society; 24/05/2018 – APPLE HAD SOUGHT $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG IN DAMAGES RETRIAL IN LONG-RUNNING PATENT DISPUTE; 01/04/2018 – Teachers weigh in on Apple’s push for more iPads in school. Via @verge:; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN APPLE INC – SEC FILING

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13,788 shares to 84,330 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 15,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,480 shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbw Ltd Liability Company holds 3.06% or 58,746 shares in its portfolio. Endowment Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il reported 385,917 shares. 5,212 were reported by Berkshire Money. Thomas White stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va owns 68,608 shares. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 4.76% stake. Hardman Johnston Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 1.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 122,159 shares. Loudon Mgmt has invested 1.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Delphi Mgmt Ma has 1.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Altavista Wealth Mngmt holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 40,165 shares. The Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Hldgs Limited has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Foster Motley reported 2.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Penobscot Co has 56,465 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 2.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.97M shares.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pq Group Hldgs Inc by 566,021 shares to 22,221 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Energy Svcs Inc by 1.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 862,056 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

