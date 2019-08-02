Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While Argentiere Capital Ag Trimmed Its Holding; As Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Checchi Capital Advisers Has Boosted Its Holding

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 63.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 31,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 18,298 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 38.22M shares traded or 42.41% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – Wall Street is set for a higher open after Apple pops on earnings beat; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hasten merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN APPLE INC – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET STUDENTS BUILD AR APPS IN SWIFT CODING APP; 03/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the partnering with Champagne Beverage Co, Inc. of Madisonville, LA, a member of the AB; 25/04/2018 – Samsung Sees Slow Demand for OLEDs Used for Apple’s iPhone X; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-I ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Stable Outlook; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S CFO: RETAIL AND ONLINE STORES HAD RECORD 2Q

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 35.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 99,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.54 million, up from 73,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76M shares traded or 23.00% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – There’s a big difference in the growth opportunities for Alphabet and Amazon, according to Macquarie analyst Ben Schachter; 16/05/2018 – More than a dozen executives and senior managers have left Amazon over the past 10 months; 28/05/2018 – Amazon reassures physical retailers; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ONLINE STORES REVENUE $26,939 MLN VS $22,826 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: After Protest, Defense Department To Begin Moving Classified Data to Amazon’s Secret Cloud; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods executives reportedly leaving as Amazon takes over; 04/04/2018 – Tulsa’s Channel 8: BREAKING: The House has passed HB1019xx, the bill that would require Amazon third-party sellers to collect; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is reportedly offering discounts to retailers for using its payment service; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Amazon.com plays catch-up in Brazil as local rivals thrive; 28/03/2018 – President Donald Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (Put) (NYSE:RHT) by 90,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $20.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 5,811 shares to 18,205 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 82,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,006 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).