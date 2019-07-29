Apple (AAPL) Holding Upped by Thomas Story & Son Llc; Coca (COKE) Market Value Rose While Panagora Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $658,080

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 314.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 17,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,410 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 5,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $967.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $210.23. About 14.78M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Winslow Large Growth Adds GoDaddy, Exits Apple; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s education event: Live notes There’s a new iPad. And more; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Humongous Buybacks Went Into High Gear Last Quarter — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Apple closes in correction territory; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Coca (COKE) by 84.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 2,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 405 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117,000, down from 2,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $293.84. About 42,262 shares traded. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) has risen 157.27% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.84% the S&P500. Some Historical COKE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COKE); 13/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO. CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED – EXPECT CONVERSION OF CO’S LEGACY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS TO NEW CONA SYSTEM TO BE COMPLETED LATER IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Coke Bottling Co Consolidated Otlk To Negative; 14/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED SAYS ON MARCH 12 ENTERED CONFIRMATION OF ACCEPTANCE TO SELL $150 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED – NOW ESTIMATE SPENDING BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $180 MLN ON CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 09/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated $COKE Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.52; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED -ANTICIPATE INCURRING ADDITIONAL $30 MLN TO $35 MLN EXPENSES RELATING TO SYSTEM TRANSFORMATION IN REMAINDER OF 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold COKE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 3.51 million shares or 6.63% less from 3.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1,378 shares. Moreover, Fil has 0.11% invested in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE). Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 3,584 shares. Northern holds 70,232 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Company owns 8,865 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE). New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 3,152 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei Investments Co invested in 810 shares or 0% of the stock. First Tru LP invested in 0% or 2,448 shares. Hrt Fincl Lc has 0.06% invested in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE). State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 59,953 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 7,199 shares or 0% of the stock. South Dakota Council owns 3,330 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 766 shares.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc by 32,634 shares to 238,297 shares, valued at $16.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) by 18,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrett Business Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 1.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marshall Sullivan Incorporated Wa invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 793,794 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Ativo Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cna Financial invested in 11,500 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 0.68% or 5,382 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 3% or 61.06M shares. One Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 35,586 shares. Fil Limited stated it has 3.47 million shares. Ntv Asset Ltd Com stated it has 40,650 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Liability reported 105,224 shares or 5.16% of all its holdings. Barometer Cap Management Inc owns 27,600 shares. Herald Investment Mgmt Limited reported 16,110 shares. Neuberger Berman owns 1.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5.83M shares.