Apple (AAPL) Holding Upped by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc; Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Assurant (AIZ) Stake by $4.71 Million

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 11,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 725,707 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.63M, up from 714,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $997.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $220.7. About 17.42M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Technology HOLD Apple (AAPL) L) […]; 26/04/2018 – Broken screen glass is the No. 1 cause of harm to handheld devices like the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy; 29/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SIGN AND EXECUTE ESCROW FRAMEWORK DEED WITH APPLE GIVING LEGAL EFFECT TO RECOVERY OF ALLEGED STATE AID; 04/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Work on Touchless Control, Curved IPhone Screen; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law; 30/03/2018 – AAPL/@theyeezymafia: YEEZY SOUND RADIO HOSTED BY KANYE WEST AIRING ON @Beats1 SUNDAY APRIL 1ST MIDNIGHT PST 3 AM EST FOOL GMT; 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Europe Rev $13.85B

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Assurant Inc. (AIZ) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 44,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.08 million, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Assurant Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $127.03. About 518,670 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – OFFERING IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON CONSUMMATION OF DEAL OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED; 26/03/2018 – Assurant locks in prices on $900mn debt sale; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Assurant Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-1; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT COMMENCEMENT OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING SUB NOTES OFFER; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT REVISES FINANCING PLAN FOR BUYING TWG HOLDINGS; 28/03/2018 – Assurant Becomes an American Red Cross National Disaster Responder Member; 22/04/2018 – DJ Assurant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIZ); 08/03/2018 – ASSURANT SEES NET PROCEEDS ABOUT $240.6M; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS HAS REVISED ITS FINANCING PLAN FOR ACQUISITION OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED BY LOWERING OVERALL EQUITY ISSUANCE – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ASSURANT’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What to expect at Apple’s fall event – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Card is now available to everyone in the US – Live Trading News” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EU tax order ‘defies common sense’ – Apple – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indiana-based Spectrum Group Inc has invested 1.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Orca Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,039 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.08% or 171,448 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada accumulated 237,352 shares. Accredited Invsts has 2.21% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ctc Limited Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 575,772 shares. Rockland Trust Co accumulated 20,618 shares. Pictet State Bank And Limited reported 26,245 shares stake. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 3.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Susquehanna Interest Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 2.25 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Washington-based Madrona Limited Company has invested 0.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Strategic Glob Ltd Com owns 30,657 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 29,627 shares. Regal Limited Liability invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Neville Rodie Shaw reported 216,553 shares stake.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 29,857 shares to 485,499 shares, valued at $69.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,050 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Viper (VTI).

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 90,670 shares to 5.53 million shares, valued at $123.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.96M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Commscope Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

More notable recent Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Assurant, Inc. Announces the Early Tender Results of Tender Offer and Early Settlement Date for Its 6.750% Senior Notes Due 2034 – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Assurant Announces Closing of Public Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Assurant says notes tendered in tender offer exceed cap – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Assurant President and CEO Alan Colberg to Speak at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Assurant Partners With Deposify to Offer Property Managers a New Approach to Managing Traditional Security Deposits – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold AIZ shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 53.66 million shares or 0.74% less from 54.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Icon Advisers Com stated it has 4,400 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 11,855 shares stake. First Republic Inv Management Inc has invested 0.04% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Whittier Trust Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Td Asset Mngmt Inc owns 141,602 shares. Federated Pa invested in 0% or 10,700 shares. Paloma Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 11,700 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 113,200 shares stake. Nordea Invest Management Ab stated it has 15,509 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zacks Mgmt reported 0.08% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Moreover, Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 2,581 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0% or 71,909 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 4,180 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.