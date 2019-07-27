Apple (AAPL) Holding Upped by Alps Advisors Inc; Middleton & Co Position in United Technologies (UTX) Has Boosted by $658,176

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 5,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,901 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23 million, up from 89,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 4,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,864 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, up from 56,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 06/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Apple Is Shutting Down iTunes Music Downloads on March 31st, 2019; 16/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 23/04/2018 – IPhone Manufacturers’ Slowing Sales Are a Bad Omen for Apple; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s Earnings: iPhone Numbers Just Keep Coming Down — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s self-driving partnership is the next phase of ‘Apple as a service,’ Gene Munster says; 19/03/2018 – Analyst sees ‘signs of trouble’ due to Apple’s high iPhone prices; 24/04/2018 – AMS Is Latest Apple iPhone Casualty: Keep the Faith, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.33% or 31,236 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc stated it has 9,459 shares. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust invested in 0.91% or 11,150 shares. Lau Assocs Ltd Liability Corp holds 17,535 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 2,514 shares. Wooster Corthell Wealth Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,856 shares. Parkside Fin Commercial Bank & Tru holds 3,290 shares. Autus Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Florida-based Finemark Savings Bank And Trust has invested 0.59% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Goelzer Management has invested 0.71% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Granite Inv Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 8,715 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.49% or 72,960 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cullinan Associates accumulated 96,454 shares. Roundview Cap Lc holds 0.96% or 31,282 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. 862 shares were sold by Bailey Robert J., worth $104,916. Shares for $1.15M were sold by Dumais Michael R.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,169 shares to 68,455 shares, valued at $13.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,921 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) by 258,011 shares to 790,111 shares, valued at $37.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrument (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,566 shares, and cut its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP).

