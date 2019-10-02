Apple (AAPL) Holding Raised by Manchester Capital Management Llc; Eog Res (EOG) Share Price Declined While Greystone Managed Investments Lifted Position

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 11.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 9,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 85,167 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.93M, up from 76,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $71.58. About 3.94 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 66.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 54,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 135,129 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.75 million, up from 80,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $224.59. About 36.19M shares traded or 35.83% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Cramer: Apple has the most to lose from a trade war; 13/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates Entry-Level 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil-Stylus Functionality; 27/03/2018 – Apple suppliers wary of trade war; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Calls Apple CEO Comments `Glib’ (Correct); 12/03/2018 – Samsung Close Behind Apple in Reliability According to Latest RESCUECOM Report; 03/05/2018 – The company’s core wearable fitness trackers business has fallen sharply as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung; 29/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invest Advsr invested in 0.48% or 4,065 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.22% or 27,026 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has 87,200 shares. 13,017 are held by Institute For Wealth Ltd. Srb Corp holds 5,458 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.06% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 133,726 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Kepos Capital LP has 0.27% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Daiwa Securities Gp has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 7,904 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Altrinsic Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.76% stake. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 23,800 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Trillium Asset Mgmt Llc holds 92,546 shares.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 10,546 shares to 56,065 shares, valued at $11.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 74,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 851,622 shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Brookfield Properties launches major remodel of Heritage Plaza in Houston – Houston Business Journal” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midstream News And The Ripple Effect Of The Drone Attack – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Energy SPDR up 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Now More Than Ever, AAPL Stock Is Worth Buying – Nasdaq” on January 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for AAPL – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Best Sector ETFs For October: A Good Time For Tech – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Still Yields 8% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $779.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,406 shares to 44,759 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,459 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt holds 1.05% or 11,078 shares in its portfolio. Hollencrest Cap invested in 32,010 shares. Community Fin Grp Inc Inc has 2.43% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 35,927 shares. Gp has invested 3.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thompson Invest Management holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,385 shares. Boston Family Office Lc owns 141,169 shares for 2.9% of their portfolio. Knightsbridge Asset Management Lc reported 7.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 137,564 are owned by Old National Retail Bank In. The New York-based First Long Island Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 4,889 are held by Opus Gp Ltd Liability. 4,974 are owned by Navellier & Incorporated. Lbmc Investment Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 3,721 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 55 shares. 10 invested in 0.18% or 4,236 shares. First Business Fincl Serv has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).