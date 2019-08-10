Apple (AAPL) Holding Maintained by Wharton Business Group Llc; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Market Valuation Declined, Snyder Capital Management LP Has Increased Position

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 6,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 190,896 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.05M, up from 184,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $90.09. About 2.15 million shares traded or 1.86% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates

Wharton Business Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wharton Business Group Llc bought 11,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 163,956 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.14 million, up from 152,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wharton Business Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – REFILE-Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 23/03/2018 – Apple to Release New Low-Cost IPad and Education Software (Video); 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – TODAY ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF ITS SMALL FORMAT POUCH ASSETS IN NELSON TO NZ APPLE PRODUCTS LIMITED; 16/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets Treasury Secretary Mnuchin at Headquarters; 10/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now globally powered with 100 percent clean energy; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE REVEALS APPLE STAKE AT $40.7 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple must pay $502.6 Mln to VirnetX, federal jury rules- Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – Captivate: Sources: Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Samsung and line up LG Display as a second supplier for its iP

Wharton Business Group Llc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $966.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 84,878 shares to 359,543 shares, valued at $33.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 16,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,105 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4,936 shares to 263,368 shares, valued at $29.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kaman Corp (NYSE:KAMN) by 5,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,997 shares, and cut its stake in Legacytexas Financial Group I.