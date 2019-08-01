Apple (AAPL) Holding Maintained by Vantage Investment Partners Llc; Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Position in 1Nike (NKE) Has Decreased as Stock Value Rose

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in 1Nike Inc (NKE) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 7,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 45,559 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, down from 53,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in 1Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $83.54. About 3.64 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 8,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 447,021 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.91M, up from 438,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $941.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $207.8. About 34.31 million shares traded or 27.07% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA BUYS MACPROFESSIONALS, APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 04/05/2018 – Apple closes at record high, nabs best week since 2011; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 26/04/2018 – Another major Apple supplier just delivered potential bad news for the iPhone X; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, the report said the Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 25/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apple to Expand Secure Wireless Chip Beyond Payments; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 21/05/2018 – @robotodd asked Apple’s Siri to tell him about #WWDC18, Apple’s developer conference that starts on June 4, and it told him it’s going to get an upgrade; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.42 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 8,081 shares to 41,067 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Mgmt Grp reported 600 shares stake. The New York-based Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Co has invested 0.16% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hartford Financial Mgmt holds 0.16% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 5,394 shares. Sns Financial Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 12.13M are held by Polen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 3.7% or 466,993 shares. Commercial Bank Of Stockton invested in 0.44% or 10,080 shares. Twin Tree LP stated it has 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pdt Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 105,606 shares. Orrstown Fincl Services Inc holds 1.37% or 11,646 shares in its portfolio. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,200 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Neville Rodie & Shaw stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Burt Wealth Advisors has 14,534 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Maverick holds 1.76% or 1.58 million shares in its portfolio. Freestone Cap Com reported 476,596 shares.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway I (BRKB) by 22,737 shares to 53,474 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 213,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 831,687 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Lc holds 20,232 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Ci Inc invested in 762,040 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 474,785 shares. Phocas Fin holds 5,000 shares. Barnett & Company Incorporated holds 1,874 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 41,139 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset holds 1.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 3.82M shares. Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 2.05% or 472,912 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt reported 41 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 5.92% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 125,543 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel has 5.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Goelzer Inv has 86,922 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Confluence Wealth Management holds 18,884 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. 77,106 are held by Cohen Klingenstein Limited. Planning Limited Liability Company owns 31,894 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio.

