Apple (AAPL) Holding Maintained by Shelton Capital Management; Equity Comwlth (EQC) Holder Resolution Capital LTD Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.67 Million

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 639.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 76,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 88,727 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467.11M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $211.87. About 15.82M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Popular Science: Exclusive first look: Daisy is Apple’s new robot that eats iPhones and spits out recyclable parts; 12/05/2018 – Apple invests in ‘green’ metal; 23/05/2018 – Apple Avoids Amazon’s Beauty Contest, Searches Secretly for New Campus; 03/04/2018 – Apple Insists iPhone Users Enroll In Apple Pay With a Red Badge That Won’t Go Away; 27/03/2018 – Apple bid for education market: new software, same iPad price; 26/03/2018 – Spotify expects 2018 revenue to grow 20-30 pct, slower than 2017 pace; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s working on a wireless headset for both AR, VR- CNET; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN NEW LOW-COST IPADS FOR EVENT TUESDAY; 17/04/2018 – This Ukrainian Mac product has a cult following – and could hint at Apple’s future; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation:

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 83,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 2.23M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.88 million, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.07. About 104,325 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 21,221 shares to 2,305 shares, valued at $24.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 13,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 462 shares, and cut its stake in Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA).

