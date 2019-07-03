Apple (AAPL) Holding Maintained by Joel Isaacson & Company Llc; As Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Columbia Pacific Advisors Cut Its Position by $412,620

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 34,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,279 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 203,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $845.95 million market cap company. It closed at $9.71 lastly. It is down 51.36% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 34C; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $225.3M; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRZO)

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10578.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 95,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,109 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.26M, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-It’s buyback season, yay!; 01/05/2018 – Dealbook: Apple Plans to Give Investors Back $100 Billion: DealBook Briefing; 19/03/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is designing and producing its own device displays for the first time, @markgurman reports…; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: A PART MAY FAIL IN SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS; 15/05/2018 – Apple Futures Surge as China’s Freeze Spurs Record Turnover; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE; 10/03/2018 – Apple patented a keyboard that can’t be defeated by crumbs. Via @verge:; 23/04/2018 – EU: Will Probe Whether Rivals May Be Harmed if Apple Discontinued Referrals to Them From Shazam App

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 6.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $64.47M for 3.28 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.45% EPS growth.

