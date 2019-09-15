Apple (AAPL) Holding Maintained by Jensen Investment Management Inc; Integre Asset Management Stake In Conagra Brands (CAG) Was Lifted

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 36.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 18,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 70,049 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86M, up from 51,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.87. About 3.52M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ANIL ARORA AS DIRECTOR, WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 TO 12; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION; 20/04/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.2125 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Sees Higher Profit Despite Rising Costs; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05, EST. $2.01; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 126,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $311.16 million, up from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76 million shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose; 05/04/2018 – Apple has a new 2019 plan for its most powerful Mac yet – and the stakes are especially high; 10/05/2018 – SPROTT’S WHITNEY GEORGE SAYS APPLE WORTH AT LEAST $200/SHR:CNBC; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said at the Times’ Global Business Summit; 10/04/2018 – Apple Owes $502.6 Million to VirnetX, Says Federal Jury in Texas; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s Profit Misses After Apple Barely Grew iPhone Sales; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Humongous Buybacks Went Into High Gear Last Quarter — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 94,972 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $425.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH) by 475,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76M shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $174.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,352 shares to 5,995 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. The insider Arora Anil bought $48,096.